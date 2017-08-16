Jaylon Smith ready to get live action with the Cowboys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaylon Smith has waited about 18 months to get in an actual game. The Cowboys linebacker and former Notre Dame star will finally get his chance Saturday when the Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts in a preseason game.

Smith is from Indiana.

“It will be a great feeling to play against the Colts,” said Smith.

A gruesome knee injury in a bowl game against Ohio State put Smith’s career on ice for over a year-and-a-half. That injury did not prevent the Cowboys from taking Smith in the 2016 draft in round two as the 34th overall pick.

That gamble looks like it will payoff because Smith has been really good in camp.

“And I say this you guys will probably laugh a little bit,” said Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. “He literally has not had a bad minute since he’s been here.”