Jail phone call recording released of accused mass murderer who tricked, attacked jail guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have emerged about the man accused of killing five people– three were his own family members.

Now we know what was said during a phone call after Damian Herrera allegedly tricked a jail guard and attacked another.

Last month Damian Herrera lashed out in the Rio Arriba County jail, where he was finally subdued.

According to jail phone call recordings obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, Herrera told a female family member last month that he was not behaving well and needed medical attention.

He also said he was feeling “really sick” and said he “needed to leave this place”.

Herrera remains locked up this morning.