In The Arts: SWIAIA Indian Market

Royce, Alyssa and Isaak Kohlmeyer, from Indian Market Artist, joined New Mexico Living to show us some of the incredible art at the SWIAIA Indian Market.

Royce Eagleboy Kohlmeyer, a Jemez Pueblo silversmith and longtime Indian Market artist, mentors his two grandchildren who are also jewelers. The world renowned Indian Market is in Santa Fe this weekend, starting Saturday, August 19 and running through Sunday, 20.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by SWIAIA