Hundreds of knives found each month coming into District Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has bins full of weapons people have tried walking into District Court.

In the items they use for training alone, the knives, brass knuckles and so much more filled an entire table. All the items are caught at the entrance of the courthouse, either by the metal detector or through the x-ray machine.

“We have to be diligent at what we’re looking for because if we’re not, these items come in,” said P.J. Montoya.

Montoya is the Court Security Specialist with the Sheriff’s Office and said there’s a lot of items they’ve confiscated that they’ve since destroyed.

“We have some things you’re not seeing, such as the guns that have come in, we’ve arrested people for that,” he said.

Jehle said many of the weapons are disguised as something else.

“What’s made to look like a telephone or cell phone, but it’s a taser,” he said.

Some of the items they’ve found include a sword hidden inside a cane, and a knife pulled out of a comb.

“We catch about 250 knives a month on average,” he said.

There’s also handcuff keys that visitors hope to pass off to inmates.

“We’ll catch 25 of those a month,” said Montoya.

He said the courthouse is a magnet for people with bad intentions.

“We have some high profile cases that are here that of course whenever you’re dealing with something like that when there’s high emotions,” said Montoya.

He said people can be angry, seeking revenge.

“Our second floor is extremely volatile because we’re dealing with family issues, divorces, kids,” he said.

Possibly using the weapons they find, as tools for their own brand of justice.

Montoya did say some of the items people bring into the courthouse are purely by accident, that’s why deputies try to evaluate each case. Most of the weapons they find are destroyed.