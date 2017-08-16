Homework Diner expanding to more schools within APS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In just under two months, more local families will have the chance to partner with their child’s teachers over a home-cooked meal.

Albuquerque Public Schools is adding more schools to a unique program that educators say is helping improve student performance in the classroom.

Homework Diner has expanded to 13 Community Schools within APS with Rio Grande High School and Van Buren Middle School jumping on board this year.

Homework Diner started back in 2012 at Manzano Mesa Elementary School.

The idea behind it was to take some of the pressure off learning in a home-like environment while also getting parents involved.

Each week, students and their parents can meet with educators in their school cafeteria. During that time, they discuss what the students can work on to help them learn better in the classroom, all over a meal.

“Homework Diner is really a venue for parents to have a chance to talk to an educator. It usually is about academics but sometimes as we dig into the reason behind the barriers to learning that students are experiencing we find that there are other issues,” Deanna Creighton Cook, Community School Manager for ABC Community School Partnership said.

Officials say they’ve seen improvements in student attendance, homework and even classroom behavior, all because of getting parents involved in their learning.

The program is so successful that schools in 15 other states are now doing the same thing.

Officials say last year alone, 3000 local students and parents got help from the program.

It starts in the first week of October and runs through the end of April.

Homework Diner is paid for through the City of Albuquerque, individual school funding, private businesses, and private foundations.

List of Community Schools:

Emerson Elementary School Kirtland Elementary School La Mesa Elementary School Manzano Mesa Elementary School Jefferson Middle School Van Buren Middle School Wilson Middle School George I Sanchez

College and Career Diner

Atrisco Heritage High School Highland High School Manzano High School Rio Grande High School

If interested in volunteering, email communityschools@bernco.gov.

For more information on Community Schools, click here.