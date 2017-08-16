For Your Information: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Chef David Ruiz from the Pueblo Harvest Cafe and Monique Fragua, Museum Director at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Family Road Trip.

The show, ‘Guy’s Family Road Trip’ was recently at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and Pueblo Harvest, featuring them in Episode 2 of the season. Catch the episode featuring New Mexico culture on the Food Network, Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living