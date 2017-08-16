Drivers ignoring ‘no left turn’ signs get stuck in ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Up and down the nine mile stretch of Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction on Central, there are dozens of no left turn signs, but it seems drivers don’t care and they’re ending up in a big bind.

Driving west on Central near 53rd Street, traffic is down to one lane in both directions as constructions crews take up the middle lane.

The city says this area is one of its heavier construction zones, so there are no left turn signs everywhere. Still, the signs didn’t stop nearly a dozen drivers in less than an hour from cutting across, but not all vehicles made it to the other side.

The driver of a truck ended up with only three tires still on the street and a Nissan Altima got stuck no less than a hour later.

“Oh wow,” one driver said.

From the road, drivers tell KRQE News 13 it’s difficult to tell there’s that big of a drop down, but ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin said drivers shouldn’t be turning left in the first place.

She said the signs are not only there to keep the area clear for crews, but they’re there for safety reasons.

Wednesday afternoon, ART crews were out working and trying to level out the grade, but they kept getting interrupted by drivers. At one point, a driver whizzed by a grader as he was driving backward.

“That’s definitely driver error, if there’s a sign and obvious road construction going on,” another driver said.