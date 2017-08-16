Crews respond to house fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was rushed to the hospital after being burned in a house fire, Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 7600 block of Stadler in northwest Albuquerque.

Fire officials say they arrived at the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to find smoke barreling from the garage.

They say the fire spread to the living room before firefighters could contain it.

Officials tell us the homeowner was able to get out okay but suffered second-degree burns to his feet.

No one else was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.