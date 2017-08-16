Closing arguments expected in former teacher’s trial accused of inappropriately touching student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher is heading back to court Wednesday morning for trial.

Kenneth Jehle is charged with child sex crimes. His first of two trials got underway this week.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday. Both sides rested their cases Tuesday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Tuesday, one of Jehle’s accusers took the stand. Jehle is accused of inappropriately touching the then Taft Middle School student on several occasions in 2014.

“I was scared, I was in shock. I really didn’t know what to do, I was really uncomfortable,” she said after being asked how she felt after one incident.

Jehle denies the accusations. While his alleged victim was on the stand Tuesday his attorney asked her to show the jury and walk them through what happened during the incidents.

She was also questioned about how she remembered those incidents happening and whether her story was consistent. The girl says her recollection of the events has not changed.

APS fired Jehle after he was arrested.

He still faces a second trial involving another alleged victim.