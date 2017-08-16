Bosque School $1.75-million science center renovation complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Bosque School will be learning science in style this school year.

They celebrated the grand opening of the Rod and Mary Key Pera Science Center Wednesday.

After a 17-week renovation, the $1.75-million center includes five labs each tailored to a specific study.

For example, there are no windows in the physics lab so students can study light.

The private school says their goal is to prepare students for college, something they say will come easier with the new lab.

“With the kind of work out students are doing now, they’re upping their game and we needed to up our game to provide them with the facilities that recognize the work they’re doing,” Billy Handmaker said.

Leaders add the new labs will help students focus also on individual research projects.