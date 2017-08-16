Bosque School $1.75-million science center renovation complete

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Bosque School will be learning science in style this school year.

They celebrated the grand opening of the Rod and Mary Key Pera Science Center Wednesday.

After a 17-week renovation, the $1.75-million center includes five labs each tailored to a specific study.

For example, there are no windows in the physics lab so students can study light.

The private school says their goal is to prepare students for college, something they say will come easier with the new lab.

“With the kind of work out students are doing now, they’re upping their game and we needed to up our game to provide them with the facilities that recognize the work they’re doing,” Billy Handmaker said.

Leaders add the new labs will help students focus also on individual research projects.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s