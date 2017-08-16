August 16th Morning Rush: Victoria Martens’ grandparents file lawsuit against APD

1. The city says it’s still waiting to be served with a lawsuit from the grandparents of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. In it, the family says Victoria would still be alive if police had done their jobs. The lawsuit states five months before Victoria’s rape and murder CYFD got a tip that one of her mother’s boyfriends had tried to kiss her. The tip was turned over to police but, they never investigated it. A police oversight board investigator says the APD chief found out last fall that no officer ever checked on the claim. Two APD spokespersons told reporters that officers had met with Michelle and Victoria Martens. The lawsuit asks for money and orders APD to change its policies. The city is not commenting.

2. Mark Redwine is waking up behind bars, with a lower bond. The Colorado man charged with murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan, nearly 5 years ago appeared in La Plata County District Court for the first time since being extradited from Washington. He was indicted on second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Despite the judge saying he’s concerned about Mark being a flight risk and a danger he lowered his bond to $750,000 cash or surety. Redwine’s expected back in court next month.

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s underneath a clear sky.

4. Next month we could see what a tower designed to become the new tallest building on Albuquerque’s skyline could look like. The mayor’s office is wrapping up its skyline competition. A team of judges will select the winning entry but the project wouldn’t begin until after Mayor Berry leaves office in December.

5. With the solar eclipse just five days away, researchers now believe rock art found here in New Mexico documents a total solar eclipse from 900-years ago. Scientists matched these carvings on a petroglyph in Chaco Canyon with a total eclipse that occurred in the region on July 11, 1097. The rock carving was first discovered in 1992.

Morning’s Top Stories