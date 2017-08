ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new way to experience the Gila National Forest.

Forest Officials recently launched a mobile app.

It allows visitors to take a self-guided tour through the natural and heritage sites in the forest.

The app is also a way for forest staff to get information, like safety alerts, to visitors.

You can also see forest facts, trail information and even go off trail with a GPS feature.

Both Apple and Android users can downland it in the App Store or Google Play Store.