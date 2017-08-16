Albuquerque’s “Project Fetch” is saving homeless animals across the State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homeless pets in rural areas face impossible odds as a result of overcrowded shelters and high euthanasia rates but Animal Humane’s “Project Fetch” is giving thousands of them a second chance at life through their transfer program.

Project Fetch is a flagship program that demonstrates the commitment to statewide animal welfare change communicated by the organization’s name, Animal Humane New Mexico. In most of New Mexico, homeless pets reside in overcrowded and underfunded shelters that may be unable to re-home pets, and euthanasia rates are through the roof.

Project Fetch works with these rescues and shelters to transfer pets to Albuquerque, where these pets can be given a second chance at finding a forever home. Annually, more than 1500 pets are transferred into the Albuquerque facility, making up approximately one-third of Animal Humane NM’s total adoptions.

Residents of rural communities are encouraged to call their local legislators and request updated spay & neuter laws, which would greatly improve the conditions of homeless pets in those areas by extending the effectiveness of limited resources.

For more information or to make a donation to help Project Fetch, visit Animal Humane NM’s website.