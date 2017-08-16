Albuquerque man accused of stealing friend’s car, stabbing woman

By Published:
Jake Loughborough
Jake Loughborough

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he stole his friend’s car and later stabbed her friend when they tried to get it back.

Police say 27-year-old Jake Loughborough stole his friend’s car late last month.

The woman and her friend went looking for the car and spotted it near Ellison and Jefferson. When the women walked up, police say Loughborough stabbed one of them in the hand and closed the door on the other woman’s arm.

He’s charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s