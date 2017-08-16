Albuquerque man accused of stealing friend’s car, stabbing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he stole his friend’s car and later stabbed her friend when they tried to get it back.

Police say 27-year-old Jake Loughborough stole his friend’s car late last month.

The woman and her friend went looking for the car and spotted it near Ellison and Jefferson. When the women walked up, police say Loughborough stabbed one of them in the hand and closed the door on the other woman’s arm.

He’s charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.