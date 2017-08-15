Valuable painting stolen 30 years ago found in New Mexico

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A painting stolen from a museum at the University of Arizona 30 years ago has been found in New Mexico.

A Willem de Dooning’s “Woman-Ochre” painting was stolen in November 1985.

The museum says a woman distracted a security guard and a man cut the $160-million painting out of the frame.

It was never to be seen again, until recently when the owner of an antique store in Silver City came forward.

The antique store owner says he purchased the painting from an estate sale.

He says as soon as he put it up in his shop there were comments that piece may be missing from the University of Arizona.