ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of school for the University of New Mexico is right around the corner.

Tuesday, there was a unique event for students moving back to campus. It’s called “Lobo Reclaim.”

Students living in dorms last semester donated items like clothes and kitchen utensils when they moved out. Tuesday, those items were up for sale at a low cost.

UNM says 100 percent of the proceeds go back into student housing. Any items not sold by the end of the week will go to charity.