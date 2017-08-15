UNM: Graduate in four years, get last semester’s tuition free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an incentive that aims to attract students to the University of New Mexico and help raise graduation rates: Graduate in four years and the university will pay you.

The undergraduate program started the fall semester of 2015. It’s the “Finish in Four Initiative,” or as the university calls it, Aim to Achieve.

Since the program started in 2015, the freshman from that year aren’t expected to graduate until 2019.

That doesn’t mean word hasn’t spread fast. Incoming freshman know about it before they’ve even stepped foot in a university classroom.

“They emailed me,” Shidaisha Colosimo said.

“I came from Illinois, so when I came to visit for the very first time, we heard about it from the guy giving us the campus tour,” Brittni Ice said.

Acting President Chaouki Abdallah said the idea came from the Board of Regents.

“I believe the intent is to help the university raise the four year graduation rate,” he said.

President Abdallah said the university shifted some financial aid around and re-allocated the funds to this program.

KRQE News 13 asked him if this was a smart initiative considering the university is in a money crunch.

“I think so,” he said. “There are two ways the university can get more money and be more efficient. One is to get more students or raise tuition, which is not an option in our case, so we need to raise the standards that help attract students.”

Tuition alone for an in-state full time student costs $2,643.00 per semester. For an out of state student, $10,274.00. UNM says when compared to graduating in five years, students have the potential of saving $9,103 in-state, and $35,387 for out-of-state students.

“Tuition is only a third of the total cost if you look at it,” President Abdallah said. “It costs about $20,000 a year and tuition is about $7,000 of that.”

This is how it works the program works:

If a student is on track to graduate in four years, the program will cover tuition in the final semester, or the portion of tuition that isn’t paid by another source.

Take for example, the lottery scholarship. This year the scholarship covers 60 percent of tuition, meaning the Aim to Achieve program will pick up the remaining 40 percent to cover that student’s final semester tuition tab.

On its website UNM states, “students whose tuition is paid in full by a source other than Pell Grants will not receive funding.”

If a student receives the tuition incentive and doesn’t graduate in the same semester, the university said the award amount will be reversed in the student’s account.