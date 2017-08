ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A fruit salad of sorts is growing at a wildlife center in Espanola.

Cottonwood Rehab has taken in “Strawbeary” and an unknown “Beary.”

The cubs were brought in Monday after their mom was hit by a car in Raton. They join “Bluebeary” and “Loganbeary” who are also living at the center.

Dr. Kathleen Ramsay says the unknown “Beary” will either be named “Hucklebeary” or “Raspbeary” after its sex is determined.