Student takes stand against former APS teacher accused of sex crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque middle school student took the stand Tuesday in the sexual assault trial against her former teacher.

The girl was a student of Kenneth Jehle at Taft Middle school in 2014.

She and one other student claim Jehle touched them inappropriately.

This week Jehle went on trial in one of those cases.

The girl told the jury there were several incidents and they slowly escalated.

Jehle was later fired from APS and denies the allegations.

Tuesday Jehle’s attorney questioned the girl about specific details of her recollection of events, questioning if they were inconsistent.

The girl maintains she’s been telling the same story all along.

APS did pay out another alleged victim $750,000 after they sued the district.

