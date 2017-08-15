State Police: Inmate escapes from Deming detention center

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A statewide manhunt is underway to find an escaped inmate considered dangerous.

Monday night State Police was notified that Joshua Mirka escaped from the Luna County Detention Center in Deming.

Police say Mirka was arrested last month after a pursuit and was being held on a failure to register as a sex offender out of California.

He’s also a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery in California.

He was last seen wearing orange pants, an orange shirt, and black shoes.

They say he’s 6-feet-tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the police.

