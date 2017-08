ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could notice a heavy smoke in the Albuquerque area Tuesday morning.

Sandia National Laboratories is planning on conducting a controlled fire experiment.

The experiment is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at an outdoor burn facility on Kirtland Air Force Base.

Black smoke could be visible during the test and it may last around an hour.