Rural residents may soon pay for visible address signs

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of houses in New Mexico don’t have numbers on them, making them hard to find. For police and firefighters it’s not just an inconvenience — it can be a matter of life and death.

Not having visible house numbers can be a big problem in rural areas, and Eddy County commissioners are pushing for a change.

“Whenever we are unable to see a house sign we often times have to look at the adjacent houses or the houses next to it to get a feel of where we’re at and that can be valuable time,” said Carlsbad Police Officer Balencia.

The county could be held liable if first responders are late getting to an emergency because of difficulty finding an address. That’s why county commissioners want to revise an ordinance to make homeowners responsible for putting numbers up.

Rural areas are the biggest concern and the county wants changes to be made before it costs lives.

“If you don’t have one, go down to the county administration building on Greene Street, get all the parts and put it in yourself,” said County Commissioner James Walterscheid.

Right now the materials are free, but if the new ordinance is passed homeowners would be paying $25 for the materials.

“These things are expensive. They said these things cost about $30 a piece, and if you have a couple thousand of them that gets into hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Walterschied.

Commissioners ask that residents get rid of faded numbers and upgrade to the new aluminum signs. The addresses should be displayed at the primary road access.

The revised ordinance goes before the county planning and development department on September 7. If it passes there, it goes into effect a month later.