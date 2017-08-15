Researchers say Chaco Canyon carving documents total solar eclipse

CHACO CANYON, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers believe rock art found in New Mexico documents a total solar eclipse from 900 years ago.

Scientists have matched the carvings on a petroglyph in Chaco Canyon with a total eclipse that occurred in the region on July 11, 1097.

They believe the circle represents the sun, and the tangled, looped protrusions on its edges are similar to what can be seen during intense solar activity.

The rock carving was first discovered in 1992. Only recently did they discover its meaning.