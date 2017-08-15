Reports: Up to 11 deaths in Portugal from fallen tree

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira killed up to 11 people on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

RTP public television showed images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island. Ambulances were shown pulling away from the site while workers wielding chain saws cut away limbs from an enormous tree that lay on the ground.

The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of the traditional Nossa Senhora do Monte religious festival, which is the island’s biggest annual festivity. Held on Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church on Funchal’s outskirts.

More televised images showed some people attended to the injured while others were visibly shaken.

Portuguese media were giving different death tolls. RTP says 11 people have perished, including two children, and 35 were injured. TSF radio says there are two fatalities and 10 injured.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shared his condolences for the victims on his Twitter account.

“I express my condolences for the victims of the accident in Madeira,” Costa said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

Costa said that the central government has made contact with local authorities on the island to offer its support. He added: “The government has provided medical support given the high number of victims.”

Government authorities were expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday.