ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and the FBI say they are investigating a reported bank robbery near Central and Coors.

Law enforcement is currently on scene at the Bank of the West at 5228 Central Avenue SW.

The FBI says the suspect claimed to have a suspicious device.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

