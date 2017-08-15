Phony service dogs causing problems for store owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret Americans love their dogs. A lot of people want to take them everywhere they go, like restaurants and stores, and they’re doing it by passing them off as service dogs.

Route 66 Diner actually had a case recently where a so-called service dog was eating off a table — something a service dog is trained not to do.

It’s a growing trend across the country — phony service dogs in restaurants and stores — and people confronting the owners about it.

Maryayn Shoemate helps train dogs with Acoma Training Center and K9 Companions. She says there’s not much business owners can do when someone brings a dog in.

There are only two questions store owners can ask service dog owners according to the Americans with Disabilities Act: Is the dog required because of a disability? What task is the dog trained to perform?

Carol Wight with the New Mexico Restaurant Association said she’s had restaurants owners spot the fake service dogs, like the ones wearing faulty vests that can be ordered on the internet.

“Our environmental regulators are really concerned when dogs are in restaurants. We understand that service dogs are the exception,” said Wight.

Shoemate said business owners can only ask someone to leave with their dog if the dog is causing a scene, such as barking or attacking someone. Wight adds that this puts restaurant owners in a tough spot, even when they suspect it’s a fake service dog.

The ADA doesn’t require anybody to have a license, it doesn’t require anyone to have certification, or the dog doesn’t even have to be wearing a harness,” said Wight.

Shoemate said Canine Companions did get a hearing with Congress but little was done. Emotional support and therapy dogs do not have the authority to be on private property.