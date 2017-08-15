Online grocery delivery service launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque-area residents can now have their groceries delivered right to their doorsteps.

Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, launched in Albuquerque Tuesday.

The service offers same-day deliveries through stores including Whole Foods Market, Petco, Costco and Smith’s.

It will be available to more than 280,000 households throughout the metro. People KRQE News 13 spoke to say the service has a lot of benefits.

The company also plans to hire more than 100 new “shoppers.”