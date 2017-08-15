Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry air across most of New Mexico will keep thunderstorms out of the forecast for the next 24 hours. Look for highs in the high 80s and low 90s in most areas on Wednesday with sunny skies. A chance for storms returns on Thursday to the northeast as a cold front moves in. By the weekend additional moisture plus a weather disturbance will lead to widespread showers.

