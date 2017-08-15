Dry air across most of New Mexico will keep thunderstorms out of the forecast for the next 24 hours. Look for highs in the high 80s and low 90s in most areas on Wednesday with sunny skies. A chance for storms returns on Thursday to the northeast as a cold front moves in. By the weekend additional moisture plus a weather disturbance will lead to widespread showers.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event