Many parking spots along ART corridor now bigger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve driven through parts of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit route, you may have noticed some of the parking spots along Central are awfully wide. There’s a reason for it.

“I think Nob Hill was the most insistent about having better parking in the neighborhood,” said Two Fools owner Russell Reid.

There are a lot of theories.

“People have big cars out here,” said a cyclist.

“Maybe because people were hitting each other,” said local Christopher Miyaki.

The truth is, the larger parking spots are for safety and speed.

“We’d love to think nothing ever happens when people open their car door and step out, but it can happen, so giving people more space, definitely, will make it safer,” explained ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin.

Soon, drivers won’t be able to straddle the double white lines. The middle lanes are for buses only.

There’s actually just as much space, if not more, for those parking along Central, than for those driving it. In fact, they’re about two and a half feet wider than the standard eight foot spots you see around town.

City Councilor Pat Davis says engineers did that for safety and those who work in the area get it.

“Before, people could go into the second lane, but having bigger spots makes it easier for people to move around,” Reid said.

Councilor Davis tells KRQE News 13 the narrower driving lane is also meant to slow down drivers.

Now, people who frequent Nob Hill are just waiting to see the full plan in action.

“I think, because of the construction, anything that happens seems to be much better than what we’ve dealt with,” said frequent Nob Hill visitor Genie Bostrom.

The bigger spots may also offer some relief for those who struggle with parallel parking since many are also longer than usual.