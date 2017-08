ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of going on a wild attack and stabbing two people for apparently no reason is expected to receive his sentencing.

Last year police say 36-year-old Johnny Romero stabbed two guests in the lobby at the Motel 6 on University near the Big-I.

A Los Lunas man was killed and a woman from Georgia was injured.

Earlier this year he took a plea deal. He is facing charges including second-degree murder.

Romero faces between 15 and 32 years in prison.