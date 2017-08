LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in the hospital following an accident at Los Alamos National Laboratories.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a main electrical line was accidentally cut in a building, injuring one person.

The incident shut down power for several hours over the last few days, according to multiple people who spoke to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Los Alamos Labs disputes the claim saying there was “no shock event, no one injured, no medical attention needed.”