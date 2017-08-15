Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A drier day on tap for those across western and central NM as dry air continues punching in from the west. A few spot storms will linger over the Southwest Mountains… with more scattered storm action across the Eastern Plains. There is potential for a few storms to turn strong to severe across eastern NM – most favorable for areas near the TX/NM stateline (top threats: hail and damaging winds). Afternoon highs will continue to hover near seasonal averages – expect highs to top out well into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

MIDWEEK: Drier air will dominate over New Mexico through midweek… cutting off our rain chances in most areas (the exception: a few spot storms over the Eastern Plains). Afternoon highs will stay near average with the Albuquerque-metro area looking at upper 80s to low 90s through the end of the work week.