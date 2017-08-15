Judge: Deadly Las Cruces police shooting was justified

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office has ruled a deadly police shooting last month was justified.

Las Cruces Police Officer Kenneth Davis shot 52-year-old Ernesto Sedillo on July 17 when he says Sedillo got out of his vehicle pointing a gun at him.

Davis was wearing a lapel camera, which captured the incident. The district attorney says that video was key in this case.

Investigators found a gun and a knife on Sedillo. The officer was initially called out there after reports of a suspicious person with a knife.