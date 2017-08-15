John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The workweek started very active, especially across the east with numerous severe thunderstorms and even a tornado warned storm in Union County. Drier air will work into the western two-thirds of the state today, but we’re still expecting another decent round of showers and storms along and east of the central mountain chain. Some storms across northeastern and east central New Mexico could be on the strong to severe side.

The drier air will work into the east Wednesday, limiting storms to mainly the high terrain. Another back door cold front will help focus more showers and storms across the east Thursday as it ushers in more moisture. Another cold front will replenish moisture across the east and central areas over the weekend. Then a weather disturbance will help provide enough lift for more storms early next week.