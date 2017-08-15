Jarrin Solomon almost missed out on Trinadad Tobago World Championship gold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jarrin Solomon is still enjoying the gold medal he won with team Trinadad and Tobago at the World Championships in London.

The former University of New Mexico and La Cueva High track star came dangerously close to not being a part of the 4×400 men’s relay team that stunned the United States in its attempt for a seventh straight gold medal.

“They didn’t tell me I was going to run until Sunday at about 1 o’clock and then we ran at 9 o’clock at night… Yeah, so they didn’t even give me a heads up,'” said Solomon. “Like, the night before, I didn’t get real good sleep for two days before because I was upset I wasn’t going to run.”

Solomon considered leaving the event for home Saturday, but thought better of it.

It’s a good thing he did because one of his teammates who felt that he belonged on the team gave up his spot for him. Why was Solomon being left off the team in the first place?

“In pro sports there’s politics,” said Solomon. “There’s politics in everything, and a lot of things people don’t see happens in football, baseball, and basketball, that kind of stuff. Same thing in track and field.”

Solomon is glad he stuck around and extremely thankful for the outcome.

“Going from being in such a low place,” said Solomon. “It just tells people that God is good. You always trust because he can change the course of your life overnight.”

Solomon had won a silver and two gold medals at the World Championships in a past competition. He also has a bronze from the Olympics. The gold medal from last week in London is his first.

Solomon battled a lot of injuries in a season he described as tumultuous. He has a wait-and-see approach on whether he will continue to compete.

“You know I usually get back into training October time. Once I get back around that time I will start to see if I want to do it, if I have the motivation to run again next year, if I want to go to the 2020 Olympics or if I just want to end on a high.”