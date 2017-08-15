In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino In The Hotel Andaluz

By Published:
Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in Hotel Andaluz made braised pork belly sandwich.

Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino located in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make a braised pork belly sandwich and dinners happening soon.

Right now is the time to make reservations for their latest wine pairing dinner. This sandwich is off their new summer menu and is available now at the restaurant.

  • Braised pork belly
  • Hoisin sauce
  • Moroccan spice
  • Arugula
  • Radish

For more information, visit their website

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz

