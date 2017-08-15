In The Arts: SWAIA Native Cinema Showcase

Jhane Myers, Native Cinema Showcase and Class X Program Manager and Artist Razelle Benally, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the SWAIA Native Cinema Showcase.

The Native Cinema Showcase is a partnership between SWAIA and the National Museum of the American Indian. The near week-long film festival highlights the contributions of Native films and filmmakers. Razelle Benally has two films featured in the showcase.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by SWAIA