Hundreds gather at UNM to march in solidarity with Charlottesville

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, hundreds turned out for a rally against racism at the University of New Mexico.

Religious leaders and community activists gathered on campus to march in solidarity with people in Charlottesville, Virginia, after the recent violence there.

Over the weekend, a car driven by a suspected white nationalist plowed into a group of counter-protesters, injuring 19 people and killing one woman.

“When we say ‘black lives matter,’ we’re not saying all lives don’t matter. We’re just saying throughout history, black lives have been murdered without anyone being held accountable. So when we suggest this it’s for everybody,” said Arthur Bell, with Black Ops New Mexico.

Organizers say the gathering is to show they are not afraid and will oppose racist attacks whenever they happen. The rally is one of many popping up all over the country.