Health Check: Tinnitus With Audiology Associates

Dr. Kathleen Romero with Audiology Associates, joined New Mexico Living to explain tinnitus, which is more commonly known as ringing in the ears.

There are many causes for ringing in the ears, they range from diet to injury and isolating the cause will help determine the correct treatment. The first step is to see a professional in order to be diagnosed and create a patient treatment plan.

