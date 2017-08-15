For Your Education: Back-To-School With Comcast

Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President from Comcast, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

Internet Essentials from Comcast is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income households. It provides low-cost Internet service for $9.95 a month, the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for less than $150, and access to free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Comcast