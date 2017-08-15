Ex-manager of childcare center pleads guilty to theft charge

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The former manager of a childcare center owned by the Mescalero Apache Tribe in New Mexico has pleaded guilty to a theft of government money charge.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Gina McPherson of Capitan entered her plea Monday in federal court in Las Cruces.

They say McPherson faces up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced. Her sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

McPherson was arrested three months ago.

From March 2011 through December 2015, McPherson managed the Team Members Childcare Center, which was operated at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Otero County on behalf of its employees who needed daycare for their children.

Prosecutors say McPherson admitted to stealing more than $400,000 in federal funds intended as reimbursement for meals consumed by children in the program.