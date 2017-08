LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are actively searching for whoever shot and injured a man in northern New Mexico.

State police say Monday night in Las Vegas people inside a black SUV fired multiple shots at a man in another car.

The suspects fled while the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand.

He is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding the shooting contact police.