Dona Ana GOP leader resigns after controversial Facebook post

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The chairman of the Dona Ana County Republican Party has resigned after the firestorm caused by his social media post.

Roman Jimenez posted one day after the attack in Charlottesville saying in part, “These violent, leftist protesters… are getting exactly what they asked for.”

The Dona Ana Republican Party Facebook page later said this was not referring to the Charlottesville incident, but the controversy only grew.

The party sent out a statement Tuesday saying they stand against all extreme acts of violence, racism and hate.