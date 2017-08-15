Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers continues to work hard but suffers concussion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, it was quarterback Dak Prescott turning all the heads at the Dallas Cowboys training camp. This year, tight end Rico Gathers has that honor.

The former Baylor basketball star currently leads the team in touchdowns and receptions this preseason.

Gathers’ camp story took a hit Tuesday.

He and Kavon Frazier met helmut to helmet on the field in seven on seven drills. The collision led to a concussion for Gathers who walked off the field under his own power.

The injury makes it less likely that Gathers will play in the Cowboys preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Arlington on Saturday.