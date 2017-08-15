Bond lowered for father charged with Dylan Redwine’s murder



DURANGO, C.O. (KRQE) – A judge lowered bond on Tuesday for Mark Redwine, the Colorado man charged with murdering his 13-year-old son nearly five years ago.

Mark appeared in La Plata County District Court in Colorado on Tuesday for the first time since being extradited from Washington state.

He was indicted for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for killing his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine.

“Do you understand what the charges are against you?” a judge asked.

“I do,” Mark responded.

Attorneys on each side described Mark very differently.

“He’s a man with a temper. He’s a man with a propensity to risky and violent behavior,” said District Attorney Christian Champagne.

“This grieving father lost his son and has been falsely accused of killing him,” Mark’s Attorney John Maron said.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 on the night he arrived in Bayfield, Colorado, east of Durango, for a court-ordered visit with his dad.

From the start, Dylan’s mom, Elaine Hall, and his older brother, Cory Redwine, accused Mark despite his denials.

He even appeared on national television, maintaining his innocence to Dr. Phil.

“I’m not involved in this,” Mark insisted.

“Every private moment of his life has been held up to hostile scrutiny, and he still held his head high and said, ‘I did not do this,’” Mark’s attorney told the judge in court.

Investigators say Dylan’s blood was in Mark’s home, his remains were near his home, and a cadaver scent was in the bed of Mark’s truck and on his clothes.

In court, Dylan’s family asked to keep Mark’s bond at $1 million cash, saying he’s sent them threatening emails.

“Your honor, being raised by Mark Redwine in a house of violence, it’s imperative in my opinion that we keep the bond where it is,” Cory said.

Judge Jeffrey Wilson said he was concerned about Mark being a flight risk and a danger, but he lowered bond to $750,000 cash or surety.

“I do feel that the $1 million cash-only bond is excessive. I think that’s too high,” Judge Wilson said.

If Mark posts bond, the judge said he’ll be on a GPS monitor and have to check in everyday with pretrial services.

Each of his charges carry a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison.

His next hearing is scheduled for next month.