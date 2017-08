ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is serving up some fresh grape juice, with a unique twist.

Tuesday you can head out to Heritage Farm, at the Botanical Gardens, to get some fresh grape juice.

The grapes are grown in the vineyard at the BioPark and you see the entire process of the grapes being pressed into juice.

This entire process is something the BioPark says is a true farm-to-table experience.

The juice will be sold until 5 p.m., you can purchase a half-gallon for $5.