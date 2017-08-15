BCSO still searching for suspect in 2016 double murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the one year anniversary of a double murder in Albuquerque, and the suspect has still not been caught.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ferrer shot and killed Angelica Herrera and her friend Adrian Anaya after an argument at a home near Coors and Gun Club.

Herrera’s mother told KRQE News 13 her daughter was a sweet, kindhearted person who saw the good in everyone.

Herrera’s mother is planning on doing a balloon release on August 22, which would have been her daughter’s birthday.

