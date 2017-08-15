Back to school on a budget, local financial expert weighs in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s no secret that back to school shopping can get expensive. In fact, the National Retail Federation estimates that the average family will spend nearly $700.

Even though school is already in session, it’s not too late to make sure you’re doing your best when it comes to back to school shopping.

The first thing that parents should do to save a lot of money could be as simple as just looking around your home.

Local financial expert, Hunter Unschuld, says the first thing to do after getting your kid’s school supply list is do supply sweep around your home. You may already have some of the supplies on that list hiding in closets or desks.

Unschuld says this will allow you to spend money on the things you actually do need to purchase.

The next and most important step is to create a budget.

“You want to sit down look at the items you need and then figure out how much should this cost. Depending on what you want to buy, your budget could have a wide range of things,” Unschuld said. Set aside a certain amount of money ahead of time so that you don’t go over budget.

After that, Unschuld says you’ll then want to check the internet, stores, and newspaper ads for the best deals. Most stores now-a-days have apps that give you access to coupons, weekly deals, and a locator for the nearest store.

All of this could result in big savings.

“You should be able to get 40 percent to 50 percent savings versus just going and buying haphazardly,” Unschuld said.

If clothes are what your kids are in need of, Unschuld suggests going to thrift stores.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to get your kids involved in this process, that way they can learn how to budget money.

For Unschuld’s back to school budget worksheet, click here.