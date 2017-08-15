August 15th Morning Rush: Police search for inmate who escaped from Deming detention center

1. A statewide manhunt is underway to find an escaped inmate considered dangerous. State Police say they were notified Monday night that Joshua Mirka escaped from the Luna County Detention Center in Deming. Police say Mirka was recently being held on a failure to register as a sex offender out of California. He’s also a person of interest in an armed robbery in California. He was last seen wearing orange pants, an orange shirt and black shoes. Call 911 if you know about his whereabouts.

2. Mark Redwine, the father accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012, is expected in a Durango courtroom. Redwine is waking up in La Plata county jail Tuesday. He was booked into the facility Monday night after an extradition from Washington. The father is charged with second-degree murder for Dylan’s death. According to the Durango Herald, Redwine could be advised of his rights and it’s a chance for arguments over his $1-million cash only bond.

3. A drier day on tap for those across western and central NM as dry air continues punching in from the west.

4. President Trump is still getting a lot of heat about his two responses to the white nationalist rally this weekend in Virginia that left one dead and 19 injured. Monday the President condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a press conference. He went on to say racism is evil and called the KKK and other hate groups repugnant and criminals. Some say he should have called out racism the first day of the attack not two days later. The backlash came from Democrats and Republicans.

5. We are just 23 days away from this year’s state fair and you don’t have to wait before tasting its official beer. The new brew comes from Marble Brewery and is a pale ale with a hint of local wildflower honey. The brew is available statewide. The fair starts September 7.

Morning’s Top Stories