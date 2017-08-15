Angel Fire Resort hosting food and wine roundup event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s most iconic destinations invites the public to experience western hospitality.

Angel Fire Resort, located in the Southern Rockies of New Mexico, will host the inaugural Angel Fire Food and Roundup festival.

The festival includes guest chef luncheons, cooking demos by top chefs from around the country, Dutch oven cooking demos, reserve tasting, a grand tasting, wine seminars, mushroom hunts, guest chef dinners in private residences, silent auction events, and artisanal spirits and craft brew tastings.

The four-day, western-themed food and wine event will take place August 24 – 27.

